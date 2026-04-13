Together for Health: A Glimpse into JGU's Commitment on World Health Day 2026

On World Health Day 2026, O.P. Jindal Global University entrenched itself as a beacon of interdisciplinary dialogue by celebrating the theme 'Together for Health, Stand with Science'. The Jindal School of Public Health (JSPH) and Jindal School of Government and Public Policy collaborated to host a day filled with reflexive discussions on health equity and scientific collaboration.

Starting the event, Professor Stephen P Marks, Dean, JSPH, underscored the shared vision of evidence-based research supported by NITI Aayog and JSPH, emphasizing equitable health care access. Chief Guest Dr. Vinod K. Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, championed science and interdisciplinary research as pivotal to crafting effective health policies aiming for Universal Health Coverage in India.

Achievements such as the establishment of the ICMR and AIIMS were highlighted by Dr. Paul. He noted the surge in medical education facilities and lauded initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for furthering comprehensive primary healthcare and financial protection. The day concluded with student-led panels echoing the need for cross-disciplinary engagement in navigating healthcare challenges, urging for knowledge and partnership as key tools.