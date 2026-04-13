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Karnataka Eyes Mega Industrial Hub in Mandya: A New Era for Automotive Innovation

The Karnataka government is in talks with the Union government to establish a 500-acre industrial park in Mandya, including an ARAI centre. This facility aims to boost the automobile sector via a comprehensive industrial hub. Andrew Yule Company Limited is also set to establish a manufacturing unit here.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:31 IST
Karnataka Eyes Mega Industrial Hub in Mandya: A New Era for Automotive Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is actively engaging with the Union government to set up a sprawling 500-acre industrial park in Mandya district, which will include an ARAI centre. This initiative is part of a larger vision articulated by Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy.

The project, initially proposed for 100 acres, has been upgraded to include a comprehensive industrial ecosystem that will bolster the state's automobile sector. The proposal includes turning 425 acres of land near Belluru into this industrial hub, aiming to boost investments and create employment opportunities.

Efforts are already underway to identify suitable land, with the Special Deputy Commissioner directed to explore government or private holdings. The plan also proposes a site for Andrew Yule Company Limited to establish a manufacturing unit, reflecting Karnataka's strategic focus on industrial growth and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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