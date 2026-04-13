Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Turbulence with Dealmaking Surge

Goldman Sachs has outperformed Wall Street's first-quarter profit expectations, significantly driven by robust dealmaking and success in equities trading.

The global market volatility, exacerbated by the ongoing Iran war, has led Goldman to reassess portfolios, which has, in turn, strengthened its trading desks.

The bank's strong M&A performance, combined with a lineup of potential blockbuster IPOs, highlights its strategic positioning in a turbulent economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)