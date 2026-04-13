Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Turbulence with Dealmaking Surge
Goldman Sachs surpassed Wall Street's first-quarter profit expectations driven by strong dealmaking and equities trading, despite market volatility due to the Iran war. Strategic investments and resilient performance in mergers and acquisitions, along with an awaited IPO pipeline, underpin the bank's lucrative prospects and operational success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:48 IST
Goldman Sachs has outperformed Wall Street's first-quarter profit expectations, significantly driven by robust dealmaking and success in equities trading.
The global market volatility, exacerbated by the ongoing Iran war, has led Goldman to reassess portfolios, which has, in turn, strengthened its trading desks.
The bank's strong M&A performance, combined with a lineup of potential blockbuster IPOs, highlights its strategic positioning in a turbulent economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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