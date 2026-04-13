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RBI's New BC Framework: A Boost for Financial Inclusion

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a new Business Correspondent framework to reinforce the distribution of financial services in rural areas. This initiative aims to enhance oversight and provide sustainable compensation for BC agents, fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST
RBI's New BC Framework: A Boost for Financial Inclusion
BLS E-Services Supports RBI's Strategic BC Reforms to Transform Grassroots Banking. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster financial inclusion across the country, the Reserve Bank of India unveiled an updated Business Correspondent (BC) framework. This reform aims to enhance the last-mile delivery of financial services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, by improving oversight and creating sustainable compensation structures for BC agents.

BLS E-Services, the largest Business Correspondent player in India, welcomed the RBI's initiative. Mr. Lokanath Panda, COO of BLS E-Services, lauded the framework as transformative, emphasizing its potential to enhance service quality, accountability, and trust at the grassroots level.

The revised guidelines introduce tighter regulatory oversight and standardized compensation models to boost efficiency and governance in BC operations. These measures are expected to create a more resilient ecosystem for delivering banking services beyond traditional branches. Comments on the draft amendments are due by May 05, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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