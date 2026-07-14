Seoul Court Halts Coupang FTC Designation in Regulatory Clash

A South Korean court has temporarily halted the Fair Trade Commission's (FTC) designation of Kim Bom, founder of Coupang, as the e-commerce giant's controlling entity.

In an injunction granted by the Seoul High Court, the suspension aims to prevent irreparable harm to Coupang and Kim. The decision followed challenges to additional disclosure and governance requirements imposed after a customer data breach.

The regulatory actions involving Coupang have sparked tensions between South Korea and the U.S., as the company faces scrutiny over its operations and compliance.