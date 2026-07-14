Senegal's World Cup 2026 Medical Controversy Unveiled

The Senegal Football Federation president revealed concerns among players over the national team's doctor, allegedly trained as a gynecologist, affecting their FIFA World Cup 2026 performance. Despite the association's defense of the doctor's credentials, calls for additional medical support arose amid the team's overall disappointing campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:16 IST
Senegal's World Cup 2026 Medical Controversy Unveiled
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Senegal's Ismaila Sarr in action with Belgium's Youri Tielemans. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen). Image Credit: ANI

Senegal Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall raised eyebrows by revealing that the national team's doctor was allegedly trained as a gynecologist, unsettling players during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Reuters reports that this sparked the need for extra medical support.

Fall addressed the media, explaining athletes' apprehensions about the medical assistance, emphasizing the necessity of reliable healthcare for the team's confidence. Meanwhile, the Senegalese Association of Sports Medicine refuted the claims, defending the doctor's credentials.

This controversy follows the FSF's dismissal of head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw post-tournament. Despite their Africa Cup of Nations triumph, Senegal stumbled at the World Cup, managing only one victory in group stages and exiting in the Round of 32. Future coaching plans remain uncertain as the focus shifts to upcoming competitions.

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