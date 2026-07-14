Investor Profit-Taking Hits SK Hynix After Landmark Nasdaq Debut

SK Hynix's American Depositary Receipts fell 9.32% as investors took profits following their historic Nasdaq listing. The ADRs, initially soaring after debuting at $149, settled at $152.35. The decline aligns with cautious investor behavior in AI-related stocks, despite a strong initial trading session on the exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:19 IST
Investor Profit-Taking Hits SK Hynix After Landmark Nasdaq Debut
SK hynix logo (Photo/@SKhynix). Image Credit: ANI

SK Hynix's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) experienced a significant drop of 9.32% as investors engaged in profit-taking, following the South Korean memory chipmaker's landmark listing overseas. On the U.S. bourse, the ADRs, traded under the symbol SKHY, saw a decrease of USD 15.66, settling at USD 152.35 during the latest session.

The drop in U.S.-listed shares began on Monday, shortly after a strong Nasdaq debut which saw shares initially rise nearly 8% in regular trading. This decline correlates with SK Hynix's performance in South Korea, where the stock fell by 0.76%, or 14,000 won, closing at 1,831,000 won on the Korea Exchange.

This downturn comes in the midst of heightened market caution surrounding AI-linked semiconductor stocks on Nasdaq, despite SK Hynix's pivotal role as a supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI technologies and a major client like Nvidia. The Nasdaq listing is expected to provide broader investment opportunities in the AI memory-chip market.

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