South Korea's Lee to attend UN General Assembly, visit Mexico for Sheinbaum summit

South Korean President Lee Jae ​Myung will visit the ‌United States ​and Mexico on September 21 to 27 to attend the UN General Assembly and hold a summit with Mexican ‌President Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential Blue House said on Monday.

Lee is also seeking meetings on the sidelines of the UN gathering with the leaders of the United States, Australia ‌and other countries, the Blue House said. A potential meeting with US President Donald ‌Trump comes as Seoul and Washington negotiate details of South Korea's $350 billion investment package in the United States under a trade deal struck by the allies last year.

South Korean officials told Reuters the ⁠talks were continuing, ​although Seoul postponed ⁠a parliamentary briefing on the plans scheduled for last week. At the UN General Assembly, Lee is scheduled ⁠to deliver a keynote speech on Tuesday on reforming the United Nations and outline his vision ​for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, according to the presidential office. ⁠He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his office said.

Lee will arrive in Mexico City ⁠on ​Wednesday and hold a summit with Sheinbaum the following day. After the summit, the leaders will have a joint press conference and oversee the signing of memorandums ⁠of understanding, Lee's office said. South Korea is seeking cooperation with Mexico in trade, energy, aerospace ⁠and culture, ⁠the Blue House said. Mexico is South Korea's largest market for Kpop, while Seoul also sees opportunities to expand defence cooperation as ‌Mexico modernises its ‌military.