Australia warns of risks from ageing population, falling birth rates

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 08:00 IST
Australia warns of risks from ageing population, falling birth rates

Australia forecast on Monday that deaths would exceed births ​for the first time in the 2060s, a ​demographic shift with far-reaching implications for ‌an economy grappling ​with an ageing population, declining births and cuts to immigration. For decades, Australia has sustained population growth by relying on immigration to offset low birth rates. ‌But with immigration now slowing, the country is starting to look down a path already taken by many advanced economies including Japan, Germany and South Korea, where deaths have already outnumbered births.

In an Intergenerational Report published on Monday, the Treasury ‌department identified AI, geopolitical fragmentation, the energy transition, ageing population and a shift to a service-based economy as ‌the five most consequential transformations facing the country's economic outlook over the next four decades. It now expects population growth to slow to 0.9% a year over the next four decades as fertility rates decline and net overseas migration – the difference between the number of incoming migrants ⁠and people ​leaving the country – continues ⁠to fall before stabilising. That is down from an average of 1.4% rise over the past 40 years.

"Australia's population will age more ⁠quickly and grow more slowly than projected," Treasury said in the report. "Deaths are projected to outnumber births by the 2060s – the ​first time this has been forecast in an IGR – at which point natural increase will no longer be ⁠a driver of population growth." The left-leaning Labor government tightened immigration rules last week, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks to fend off ⁠a ​surge in support for the right-wing populist One Nation party that has pledged to sharply curb immigration.

Albanese's approval rating slipped this week to its lowest level since he became prime minister in 2022. The report also ⁠warned an ageing population would boost demand in the care services, with regions with older populations facing greater labour ⁠shortages in healthcare and ⁠aged care, sectors that rely heavily on migrant workers.

The report also flagged tax cuts in future budgets as Labor doles out more cost-of-living relief to Australians grappling with ‌elevated inflation, higher ‌mortgage rates, and expensive housing.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026