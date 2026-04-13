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Delhi's New EV Policy: A Citizen-Centric Approach

Delhi's draft Electric Vehicle Policy focuses on a 'citizen-first approach'. With incentives for electric two-wheelers, e-autos, and goods vehicles, it aims to ease the transition to electric mobility. The draft policy allows public suggestions within 30 days for finalization and aims to avoid financial strain on citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:55 IST
Delhi's New EV Policy: A Citizen-Centric Approach
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Delhi's government has rolled out a draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, emphasizing a 'citizen-first approach' to encourage electric mobility. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the draft policy's focus on creating a seamless transition to electric vehicles without burdening citizens financially.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 suggests various incentives, including purchase benefits for electric two-wheelers, e-autos, and goods vehicles, as well as scrapping incentives for older polluting vehicles. A 100% road tax and registration fee exemption is proposed for EVs costing less than Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom.

Citizens are invited to submit suggestions within 30 days, which will be considered before the policy's finalization and swift implementation. The initiative aims to provide maximum benefits to middle- and lower-income groups while ensuring minimal inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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