Delhi's New EV Policy: A Citizen-Centric Approach

Delhi's government has rolled out a draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, emphasizing a 'citizen-first approach' to encourage electric mobility. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the draft policy's focus on creating a seamless transition to electric vehicles without burdening citizens financially.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 suggests various incentives, including purchase benefits for electric two-wheelers, e-autos, and goods vehicles, as well as scrapping incentives for older polluting vehicles. A 100% road tax and registration fee exemption is proposed for EVs costing less than Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom.

Citizens are invited to submit suggestions within 30 days, which will be considered before the policy's finalization and swift implementation. The initiative aims to provide maximum benefits to middle- and lower-income groups while ensuring minimal inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)