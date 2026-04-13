Binance Founder CZ Releases Memoir on Crypto Rise and Resilience

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), one of the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, has released his memoir Freedom of Money, offering a rare insider account of the rise of digital assets and the personal journey behind one of the world’s largest crypto platforms.

Available globally from April 8, 2026, in both Kindle and paperback formats, the book traces CZ’s path from his early life and entry into technology to the founding and rapid expansion of Binance during a period of explosive growth in the crypto sector.

A Builder’s Perspective on Crypto’s Early Years

Part memoir and part industry reflection, Freedom of Money provides a first-hand account of building a global financial platform in an environment where regulatory frameworks were still evolving and the rules of the industry were being defined in real time.

CZ shares insights into the challenges of scaling Binance at unprecedented speed, navigating market volatility, and responding to increasing global scrutiny as cryptocurrencies moved into the mainstream.

“While many people congratulated me on being number one… I was getting messages from users all around the world thanking us for providing them with financial access or even financial freedom,” CZ writes, highlighting the mission-driven ethos behind the platform.

Beyond Success: Challenges and Consequences

The memoir does not shy away from the complexities and pressures of operating at the centre of a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. CZ reflects on the regulatory challenges faced by Binance as governments worldwide sought to impose oversight on digital assets.

He also addresses personal experiences, including serving a four-month sentence in a U.S. federal prison—an episode that underscores the high stakes and scrutiny faced by leaders in the crypto industry.

“This memoir is not a sanitized corporate story,” CZ said, noting that the book candidly explores both successes and mistakes, as well as the lessons learned along the way.

Exploring the Meaning of Financial Freedom

Beyond recounting events, Freedom of Money delves into broader themes surrounding the role of technology in reshaping finance, the concept of financial inclusion, and the responsibilities that come with building systems used by millions worldwide.

The book reflects on how CZ’s views on money and decentralisation have evolved alongside the growth of the crypto ecosystem.

Binance’s Role in a Transforming Industry

Over the past decade, Binance has emerged as a central player in the global digital asset ecosystem, supporting infrastructure that enables trading, payments, and financial services for millions of users.

Industry leaders say the memoir offers valuable context for understanding the early evolution of the sector.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, noted that the company’s story is deeply intertwined with the broader development of the crypto industry, while Co-CEO Yi He highlighted the fast-paced and experimental nature of its early days.

Rachel Conlan, Binance’s Chief Marketing Officer, added that the book provides a perspective often missing from mainstream narratives—one rooted in the experiences of a builder rather than external observation.

Capturing a Defining Era

As cryptocurrencies continue to shape the future of global finance, Freedom of Money arrives as both a personal narrative and a historical account of a transformative period in technology and economics.

For readers, investors, and industry observers alike, the memoir offers a deeper understanding of the forces that drove the rapid rise of digital assets—and the individuals who helped build the infrastructure behind them.