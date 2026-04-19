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Ethnic Identity Battle Intensifies in Junglemahal Amidst Political Tug-of-War

The political scenario in Junglemahal, West Bengal, is more than mere political rivalry. The Kudmi-Mahato community's push for Scheduled Tribe status re-inclusion highlights the deeper ethnic conflict influencing election outcomes. Their disillusionment with the TMC and hopeful stance towards BJP reflects a significant shift in political loyalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:10 IST
Ethnic Identity Battle Intensifies in Junglemahal Amidst Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

The political stage of Junglemahal, West Bengal, is marked by the regular electoral frills of flags and fiery rhetoric. However, beneath this surface lies a simmering conflict driven by ethnic identity.

The Kudmi-Mahato community, seeking re-inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, has turned its political support away from the TMC, citing government inaction as the root cause. In contrast, the Santals remain divided in their political allegiance, focusing primarily on educational advancement.

This undercurrent of ethnic identity politics has prompted parties like the BJP to capitalize on the Kudmi dissatisfaction. They have strategically fielded influential Kudmi leaders as candidates, potentially shifting the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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