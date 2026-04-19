Bhooth Bangla: A Blockbuster Comedy Hits Rs 47.25 Crore at Box Office

The latest comedy film, 'Bhooth Bangla', featuring the popular actor Akshay Kumar, has made an impressive mark at the domestic box office, collecting over Rs 47.25 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film boasts an ensemble cast with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, and is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

This cinematic venture not only reunites Kumar with the director after 15 years but also continues the legacy of blockbuster films like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

(With inputs from agencies.)