Bhooth Bangla: A Blockbuster Comedy Hits Rs 47.25 Crore at Box Office
The comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla', starring Akshay Kumar, made a remarkable domestic box office collection of Rs 47.25 crore. Directed by Priyadarshan and featuring a talented cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, the film captivated audiences upon its Friday release. Produced in association with Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, it marks another successful collaboration between Kumar and Priyadarshan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The latest comedy film, 'Bhooth Bangla', featuring the popular actor Akshay Kumar, has made an impressive mark at the domestic box office, collecting over Rs 47.25 crore.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film boasts an ensemble cast with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, and is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.
This cinematic venture not only reunites Kumar with the director after 15 years but also continues the legacy of blockbuster films like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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