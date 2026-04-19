Naidu's Dynamic Outreach: Energizing Tamil Nadu Ahead of Elections
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu as part of the NDA’s pre-election strategy. The visit aims to boost cadre morale, enhance voter engagement, and promote the alliance's narrative of development and growth in strategic regions before the state elections.
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In a strategic political maneuver, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu starting Monday. This move comes as the NDA intensifies its outreach efforts ahead of the upcoming state elections.
The tour is designed to invigorate party cadres and fortify voter relations, all while emphasizing the alliance's commitment to a development-centric agenda in Tamil Nadu. Naidu's itinerary includes key stops across the state, with plans to hold public meetings and engage directly with communities.
Day one of the campaign will see Naidu addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore, followed by engagements in Hosur and Thalli. He will then lead a roadshow in Avadi, Chennai. On the second day, Naidu is scheduled to connect with community leaders in Madurai and participate in a significant campaign event in Sattur, underlining the NDA's vision for governance and growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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