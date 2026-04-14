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India's Trade Policy Under Global Spotlight

The WTO's Trade Policy Review of India is underway, with the report expected in July. The review evaluates trade policies, practices, and macroeconomic conditions. India's growing influence in global commerce is noted, with its merchandise and services exports significantly increasing from 2005 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:08 IST
India's Trade Policy Under Global Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organisation's (WTO) Trade Policy Review for India is actively being prepared, according to officials, with a release anticipated in July. A delegation from the WTO Secretariat recently visited to facilitate this process.

In collaboration with member nations, the Secretariat aims to assess India's trade policies, practices, and broader economic landscape. As a WTO member since 1995, India is part of a review cadence based on global trade shares, putting the country under scrutiny every five years.

Recent trade statistics reveal India's increased clout on the global stage, with merchandise exports nearly doubling and services exports more than doubling since 2005. This underscores the importance of this upcoming review in understanding India's evolving trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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