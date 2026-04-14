India's Trade Policy Under Global Spotlight

The World Trade Organisation's (WTO) Trade Policy Review for India is actively being prepared, according to officials, with a release anticipated in July. A delegation from the WTO Secretariat recently visited to facilitate this process.

In collaboration with member nations, the Secretariat aims to assess India's trade policies, practices, and broader economic landscape. As a WTO member since 1995, India is part of a review cadence based on global trade shares, putting the country under scrutiny every five years.

Recent trade statistics reveal India's increased clout on the global stage, with merchandise exports nearly doubling and services exports more than doubling since 2005. This underscores the importance of this upcoming review in understanding India's evolving trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)