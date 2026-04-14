Evergrande Property Services' Exclusive Deal Sparks Interest
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a selected bidder, alongside CEG and CEG Holdings. The parties will conduct exclusive negotiations regarding a potential transaction over a period of 30 business days, during which they will outline the terms of a formal sale and purchase agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST
In a move that has piqued industry interest, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, along with CEG and CEG Holdings, has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a selected bidder.
The agreement, announced recently, allows the parties to engage in exclusive negotiations for a potential transaction over the course of 30 business days.
Discussions are centered around developing the terms for a formal sale and purchase agreement, which could significantly impact the landscape of the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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