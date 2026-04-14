Evergrande Property Services' Exclusive Deal Sparks Interest

In a move that has piqued industry interest, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, along with CEG and CEG Holdings, has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a selected bidder.

The agreement, announced recently, allows the parties to engage in exclusive negotiations for a potential transaction over the course of 30 business days.

Discussions are centered around developing the terms for a formal sale and purchase agreement, which could significantly impact the landscape of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)