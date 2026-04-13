Eastern Cape Health Services Resume After Strike Disruption

Healthcare services at Dora Nginza Hospital and Motherwell Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Eastern Cape have returned to full capacity following days of disruption caused by unprotected strike action, provincial health authorities confirmed on Monday.

Eastern Cape Department of Health Head Dr Rolene Wagner said staff had resumed duties and normal operations had been restored at both facilities, bringing relief to patients across the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

“Staff have returned to work and services have been restored,” Wagner said, while also issuing an apology to communities affected by the disruption.

Patient Services Stabilised After Disruption

The strike had forced authorities to divert patients and manage services across nearby facilities, placing pressure on the broader healthcare system, including the Sarah Baartman District.

Wagner acknowledged the role of healthcare workers and partners who stepped in during the crisis to ensure continuity of care.

“We appreciate everyone who stepped forward to work with us as we had to divert patients and manage services,” she said.

Security Concerns Spark Motherwell Protest

At the Motherwell CHC, the strike was triggered by safety concerns following a series of criminal incidents. Wagner revealed that the facility had experienced six break-ins, during which computers were stolen under suspicious circumstances.

Notably, there were no signs of forced entry, prompting the department to open a formal case and establish an investigation panel to determine how the thefts occurred.

In response, the department has rolled out a series of urgent security upgrades, including:

Installation of CCTV cameras and floodlights

Clearing of vegetation around the facility

Repair of access gates

Increased perimeter patrols by security personnel

Security measures were further intensified after an attempted break-in, while affected staff were offered trauma debriefing support.

Dora Nginza Hospital Also Affected

The situation at Dora Nginza Hospital was compounded by the influx of patients from Motherwell CHC and internal disruptions linked to the strike.

Wagner said some non-striking staff were removed from wards, and there were reports of interference with hospital operations by union members.

The strike action at Dora Nginza is believed to be linked to concerns over overtime and increased workload pressures as the hospital absorbed additional patients.

Authorities have involved the South African Police Service (SAPS) and opened cases against individuals accused of disrupting operations.

Ongoing Engagement with Workers

The Department of Health indicated that engagements with workers at Dora Nginza Hospital are ongoing, although specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Officials stressed that the strike was unprotected, raising concerns about its legality and impact on essential health services.

Restoring Confidence in Public Healthcare

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in South Africa’s public healthcare system, including staff safety, infrastructure security, and labour relations.

With services now stabilised, the department is focusing on restoring normal operations and rebuilding trust among both healthcare workers and the communities they serve.

As investigations into the security breaches continue, authorities say strengthening facility safety and addressing staff concerns will be critical to preventing future disruptions.