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Karnataka Launches GIA 2.0 to Boost Global Tech Collaborations

Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) sets a landmark in tech collaborations by launching GIA 2.0. With over 40 country partnerships and support for 2,000 startups, this evolved framework aims to deepen sectoral partnerships and enhance market access. The initiative positions Karnataka as a hub for global innovation ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:12 IST
Karnataka Launches GIA 2.0 to Boost Global Tech Collaborations
Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance, the first of its kind in India, is setting a new benchmark in international tech collaboration. According to a press release, the state government is prepared to launch an enhanced framework called GIA 2.0, which will debut at 'Bridge to Bengaluru', the largest diplomatic innovation dialogue in the nation.

GIA currently collaborates with over 40 countries and supports more than 2,000 startups through 60 global partnerships. The restructured framework aims to integrate government cooperation and market access into a unified platform, positioning Karnataka as a gateway for global technological innovation.

'Bridge to Bengaluru 2026' will occur on April 17, 2026, in New Delhi, and is expected to draw representatives from 75 countries. Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that this evolution will turn dialogue into deliverables by creating pathways for startups and companies from Karnataka to enter global markets, thus strengthening the state's position as a tech hub.

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