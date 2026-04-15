Karnataka Launches GIA 2.0 to Boost Global Tech Collaborations

Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance, the first of its kind in India, is setting a new benchmark in international tech collaboration. According to a press release, the state government is prepared to launch an enhanced framework called GIA 2.0, which will debut at 'Bridge to Bengaluru', the largest diplomatic innovation dialogue in the nation.

GIA currently collaborates with over 40 countries and supports more than 2,000 startups through 60 global partnerships. The restructured framework aims to integrate government cooperation and market access into a unified platform, positioning Karnataka as a gateway for global technological innovation.

'Bridge to Bengaluru 2026' will occur on April 17, 2026, in New Delhi, and is expected to draw representatives from 75 countries. Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that this evolution will turn dialogue into deliverables by creating pathways for startups and companies from Karnataka to enter global markets, thus strengthening the state's position as a tech hub.