Runway Drama: Pune Airport Operations Halted

The Indian Air Force announced a temporary closure of the runway at Pune airport on Friday night due to an incident involving one of its aircraft. Fortunately, the aircrew emerged unscathed and civil property remained intact.

Efforts are being made to quickly operationalize the runway to resume normal airport activities. This development affects Pune airport's 'dual-use model,' which integrates civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station.

A police officer mentioned that the aircraft experienced a 'hard landing,' although detailed information remains withheld. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol stated that runway operations could resume in approximately five hours, with coordination ongoing among aviation officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)