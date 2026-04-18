Left Menu

Runway Drama: Pune Airport Operations Halted

The Indian Air Force (IAF) reported a temporary closure of Pune airport's runway following an incident with one of its aircraft. The runway is being restored for normal operations, with no harm to the aircrew or civil property. Efforts continue to resume airport activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:54 IST
Runway Drama: Pune Airport Operations Halted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force announced a temporary closure of the runway at Pune airport on Friday night due to an incident involving one of its aircraft. Fortunately, the aircrew emerged unscathed and civil property remained intact.

Efforts are being made to quickly operationalize the runway to resume normal airport activities. This development affects Pune airport's 'dual-use model,' which integrates civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station.

A police officer mentioned that the aircraft experienced a 'hard landing,' although detailed information remains withheld. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol stated that runway operations could resume in approximately five hours, with coordination ongoing among aviation officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teenaa Rath Shines: Perfect Score Among National CBSE Toppers

Teenaa Rath Shines: Perfect Score Among National CBSE Toppers

 United States
2
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Trump's Puppet

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Trump's Puppet

 India
3
Indian Shooters Set Sights on Success at ISSF Combined Junior World Cup in Cairo

Indian Shooters Set Sights on Success at ISSF Combined Junior World Cup in C...

 India
4
Iran Reinforces Hormuz Blockade Amid US Tensions

Iran Reinforces Hormuz Blockade Amid US Tensions

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and SDG 12: Why data-driven marketing alone cannot ensure responsible consumption

AI creates both inclusion and exclusion in labor markets

AI can’t deliver climate gains without strong governance and capacity building

Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global food supply chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026