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Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Newlywed Bank Employees in Thane

A newly married couple, both bank employees, died in a collision with a speeding truck on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district. The accident occurred early Saturday morning. The truck driver, Shiv Bahadur, was apprehended by passersby, and police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:36 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Newlywed Bank Employees in Thane
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In a tragic early morning incident, a newly married couple lost their lives in a devastating crash on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The fatal accident happened when a speeding container truck collided with their motorcycle. The couple, both bank employees, were on their way to Dombivli when the unfortunate event unfolded.

The truck driver, identified as Shiv Bahadur, has been apprehended thanks to quick-thinking passersby, and the police are diligently investigating the crash, examining statements and CCTV footage for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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