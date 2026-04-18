Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Newlywed Bank Employees in Thane

In a tragic early morning incident, a newly married couple lost their lives in a devastating crash on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The fatal accident happened when a speeding container truck collided with their motorcycle. The couple, both bank employees, were on their way to Dombivli when the unfortunate event unfolded.

The truck driver, identified as Shiv Bahadur, has been apprehended thanks to quick-thinking passersby, and the police are diligently investigating the crash, examining statements and CCTV footage for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)