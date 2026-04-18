Gold's Glimmer Shines Brighter on Akshaya Tritiya

As the festival of Akshaya Tritiya nears, gold demand in India is witnessing a solid surge, underpinned by the metal's enduring reputation as a hedge against global uncertainties. Retail investors are increasingly looking to bullion for wealth creation, even in the face of elevated price levels.

Industry experts suggest that while the volume of jewellery purchases may remain stable, the value of demand continues to be robust. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, emphasized the festival's importance, noting that it symbolizes prosperity and long-term investment value.

This year, evolving consumer behaviors see younger buyers favoring contemporary and lightweight gold pieces, often in 22k and 18k forms. Additionally, digital gold and gold ETFs are gaining traction, marking a shift towards practical investment solutions. A Kotak Neo Research report highlights a rise in investment-oriented products, reflecting India's evolving gold consumption patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)