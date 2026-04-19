Pope Leo's Africa Tour: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions

Pope Leo sought to defuse tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, clarifying remarks made during his Africa tour. He told reporters that reports misrepresented his comments as critical of Trump, emphasizing they were intended to address global issues.

Despite Vice President JD Vance's gratitude for Leo's clarification, Trump's comments on Truth Social reignited the controversy. Trump's post included criticism of Leo's stance on U.S. foreign policy and crime, alongside an AI-generated image of Trump as a Jesus-like figure, which was later removed following backlash.

Leo was clear about his intent to continue speaking against war and inequality on the international stage. His African tour, spanning 18,000 km, marks a new assertive era in his papal leadership, as he raises his voice on complex global dilemmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)