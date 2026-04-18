In a strategic move, Rotoris, India's leading design-driven mechanical watch brand, has named Punjab Kings' cricket star Arshdeep Singh as The ROTORIS Man, spearheading their IPL 2026 campaign. Known as a standout player in the sport, Arshdeep's recent triumph at Wankhede Stadium solidified his legacy with Punjab Kings.

On April 16, 2026, Arshdeep Singh delivered a victorious performance against Mumbai Indians, securing crucial wickets and cementing his place in IPL history as the first to claim 100 wickets for Punjab Kings. His feats not only led to a significant win but also propelled the Kings to top the IPL leaderboard.

The collaboration between Rotoris and Singh highlights a shared commitment to precision, excellence, and the pursuit of greatness. With Singh wearing Rotoris watches during the IPL season, the partnership underscores a mutual dedication to crafting remarkable stories within the realms of cricket and watchmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)