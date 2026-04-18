Pune Airport Runway Reopens After IAF Fighter Jet Incident
Flight operations at Pune airport resumed after a temporary closure due to a technical issue involving an IAF fighter jet. The runway was blocked overnight, leading to flight diversions and cancellations. The situation was resolved by morning, with passenger assistance provided during the disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Flight operations at Pune airport resumed Saturday morning following a temporary closure caused by an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet's technical issue during landing, officials confirmed.
The issue, which immobilized the aircraft, led to the runway being blocked overnight, causing significant flight disruptions.
Operations were restored after necessary inspections, with passenger support provided amid diversions and cancellations.
(With inputs from agencies.)