Strait of Hormuz: A Critical Diplomatic Challenge
Despite a ceasefire in the Iran conflict, the Strait of Hormuz remains under limited operations. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed the importance of reopening the crucial passage fully for global shipping. She urged Tehran to ensure freedom of navigation and emphasized the urgent need for lasting peace.
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper indicated on Saturday that normal operations have not yet resumed in the Strait of Hormuz, despite the ceasefire in the Iran conflict, and called on Tehran to permit complete global shipping access. Speaking to Reuters at a diplomacy forum in Antalya, Cooper emphasized, "We are at a critical diplomatic moment with a ceasefire now in place ... but we don't yet have normal passage through the strait."
On Saturday, a convoy of tankers made their way through the strait, marking the first significant movement of vessels in the essential waterway since the U.S. and Israel initiated military actions against Iran on February 28. Tehran had sanctioned "the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," asserted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They also mentioned that the strait would remain under stringent Iranian surveillance unless the U.S. guarantees full vessel navigation freedom to and from Iran.
Cooper stated the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. should evolve into a permanent peace, highlighting the urgent need for reopening the waterway for the global economy. "We need the Strait of Hormuz open ... because this helps all of our economies right across the world that are currently being held hostage," she noted. Over 50 countries have shown support for ensuring freedom of navigation, with more than a dozen offering maritime assistance post-conflict. Cooper warned that substantial work remains to convert the ceasefire into a lasting resolution, urging all parties to maintain the truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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