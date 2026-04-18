Vadhvan Port: Steering Towards India's 13th Major Port

In Mumbai on Friday, a review meeting of the Vadhvan Port project examined the development strides being made in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Chaired by Gaurav Dayal, it covered vital issues, including roadmap planning, land acquisition, and local workforce skills development. Official sources emphasized the importance of swift land purchases for essential road networks.

The meeting also highlighted the delicate balance needed in addressing fisheries-related policies, underscoring a commitment to protect local fishing community livelihoods while pursuing project goals. Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a special purpose entity, is handling this initiative. The project promises transformative growth for the region and the national maritime landscape.

Situated near Dahanu in Palghar, Vadhvan Port is set to become India's 13th major port and could rank among the world's top 10. Envisioned as a green facility with a 24 million TEU capacity, it aims to revolutionize trade efficiency. This ambitious venture was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30, 2024, marking another milestone in India's infrastructure evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)