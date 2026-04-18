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Runway Drama: Sukhoi-30MKI Incident Shakes Pune Airport

The Indian Air Force has launched a court of inquiry into the hard landing of a Sukhoi-30MKI at Pune airport, causing runway damage and significant flight disruptions. The incident led to the diversion of 12 incoming flights and cancellation of 73 others. Operations have since normalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:10 IST
Runway Drama: Sukhoi-30MKI Incident Shakes Pune Airport
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The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a court of inquiry following a hard landing by a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft at Pune airport on Friday night. The incident resulted in substantial runway damage, causing significant disruptions to flight schedules.

Defense sources report that 12 flights were diverted, and 73 were canceled as the airport temporarily closed its runway. Operations resumed the following morning, with the runway cleared and declared operational by authorities.

An investigation is looking into multiple factors, including possible technical malfunctions. The IAF assured that both pilots are safe, and runway conditions have fully returned to normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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