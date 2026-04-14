Global Flight Disruptions Worsen Amid Middle East Conflicts

Global air travel has been severely disrupted, with many unable to reach their destinations due to the Iran war, which has forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Major airlines, including Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Air Canada, and Air France-KLM, are canceling flights to major cities like Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Riyadh. The cancellations, which extend into late 2023, have left many travelers stranded and forced airlines to reconsider their schedules.

Some airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, are adjusting their flight schedules by increasing capacity to European destinations to meet growing demand while regional airspace remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)