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Railways Pave New Business Tracks with First Vermicompost Delivery to Kashmir

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway achieved a significant milestone by delivering its first consignment of vermicompost fertilizer to south Kashmir's Anantnag from Ambala, Haryana. Facilitated by the division's Business Development Unit, this operation emphasized railways' support for small traders and marked progress toward sustainable business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:05 IST
Railways Pave New Business Tracks with First Vermicompost Delivery to Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has reached a major milestone in its freight operations with the delivery of the first vermicompost fertilizer shipment to South Kashmir's Anantnag, originating from Haryana's Ambala.

This transportation initiative, overseen by the division's Business Development Unit, showcased the railways' dedication to supporting small-scale traders through piecemeal traffic. This shipment of 1,200 bags, weighing approximately 60 tonnes, was dispatched from Sikri Farms in Ambala and successfully reached its destination in Kashmir.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal emphasized how this successful endeavor not only enhances commercial relations but also highlights the essential role of railways in ensuring the availability of agricultural products across regions. The operation is celebrated as a significant stride towards sustainable business development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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