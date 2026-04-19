Char Dham Yatra: A Sacred Journey Begins

The sacred Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya, marking a new season for the revered pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. The portals opened amid Vedic hymns as hundreds gathered in devotion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in honor, had the first prayers dedicated at both shrines, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Gangotri. Dhami ensured robust arrangements for a smooth journey while promoting an eco-friendly pilgrimage.

New restrictions on non-Hindu devotees have been introduced in certain shrines. These measures, alongside bans on mobile use, aim to preserve sanctity as registrations for the yatra soar, with over 19 lakh devotees signed up so far this year.