Gas Price Predictions Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Leadership Divide

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that while gas prices have likely peaked, they may not dip below $3 per gallon until next year.

Conflicting forecasts emerge within the Trump administration, as political stakes rise before the November midterms. Wright suggests a longer timeline for price decreases, contrasting with other officials' optimistic projections.

The current situation remains highly volatile, with a tentative 10-day ceasefire being threatened by recent Iranian attacks. Trump's hardline stance hints at further escalations unless negotiations yield a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)