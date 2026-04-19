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Gas Price Predictions Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Leadership Divide

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright asserts gas prices may have peaked but could stay above $3 per gallon until next year, influenced by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Differing predictions emerge from top officials as tensions affect political landscapes before midterms. A ceasefire is in place, yet violations persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:02 IST
Gas Price Predictions Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Leadership Divide

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that while gas prices have likely peaked, they may not dip below $3 per gallon until next year.

Conflicting forecasts emerge within the Trump administration, as political stakes rise before the November midterms. Wright suggests a longer timeline for price decreases, contrasting with other officials' optimistic projections.

The current situation remains highly volatile, with a tentative 10-day ceasefire being threatened by recent Iranian attacks. Trump's hardline stance hints at further escalations unless negotiations yield a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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