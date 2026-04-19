Gas Price Predictions Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Leadership Divide
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright asserts gas prices may have peaked but could stay above $3 per gallon until next year, influenced by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Differing predictions emerge from top officials as tensions affect political landscapes before midterms. A ceasefire is in place, yet violations persist.
Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that while gas prices have likely peaked, they may not dip below $3 per gallon until next year.
Conflicting forecasts emerge within the Trump administration, as political stakes rise before the November midterms. Wright suggests a longer timeline for price decreases, contrasting with other officials' optimistic projections.
The current situation remains highly volatile, with a tentative 10-day ceasefire being threatened by recent Iranian attacks. Trump's hardline stance hints at further escalations unless negotiations yield a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)