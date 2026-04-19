Counter-Terrorism Agents Probe Series of Suspected Iranian-Linked Attacks on Jewish Sites in London

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a series of targeted attacks against Jewish sites across London. Counter-terrorism officials are considering links to Iranian proxies, responsible for similar incidents across Europe.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans of the Met Police pointed to the group Ashab al-Yamin, which has claimed responsibility for the incidents. The group has targeted various Jewish-linked locations, possibly as part of Iran's wider strategy amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Recent incidents involved arson attempts on synagogues and other culturally significant institutions.

With increasing threats, local police and counter-terrorism resources are bolstering their presence in threatened areas to prevent further violence. Community leaders have been engaged, and extra security measures have been implemented, including armed patrols and heightened intelligence efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)