Counter-Terrorism Agents Probe Series of Suspected Iranian-Linked Attacks on Jewish Sites in London
The Metropolitan Police, along with Counter Terrorism Policing, are investigating a string of coordinated attacks targeting Jewish sites in London, suspected to be connected to Iranian proxies. The attacks, which include arson and attempted bombings, have heightened security and led to increased patrols across affected areas, as tensions from West Asia may be influencing London-based incursions.
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- United Kingdom
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a series of targeted attacks against Jewish sites across London. Counter-terrorism officials are considering links to Iranian proxies, responsible for similar incidents across Europe.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans of the Met Police pointed to the group Ashab al-Yamin, which has claimed responsibility for the incidents. The group has targeted various Jewish-linked locations, possibly as part of Iran's wider strategy amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Recent incidents involved arson attempts on synagogues and other culturally significant institutions.
With increasing threats, local police and counter-terrorism resources are bolstering their presence in threatened areas to prevent further violence. Community leaders have been engaged, and extra security measures have been implemented, including armed patrols and heightened intelligence efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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