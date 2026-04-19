Tottenham Stands Firm Against Racism Aimed at Defender Kevin Danso

In a bold condemnation of racially charged attacks, Tottenham Hotspur has called out what it terms 'vile, dehumanizing racism' targeted towards their defender, Kevin Danso. The abuse followed a 2-2 draw with Brighton that impacted Tottenham's standing in the Premier League.

Reported to the police, these alarming incidents occurred after Danso was faulted for a late equalizer by Brighton's Georginio Rutter. Despite this, Tottenham declared unwavering support for the Austrian center back, emphasizing the heinous nature of such behavior and advocating for severe repercussions against the culprits.

The Premier League echoed this sentiment, asserting that any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face stringent measures, including club bans and legal actions. Both the club and the Premier League stress a zero-tolerance policy toward racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)