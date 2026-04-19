Gujarat Titans Unfazed Amid Criticism: Confidence in Middle Order

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel dismissed concerns regarding the squad's middle order performance, emphasizing confidence ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.

Patel spotlighted players Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan for their resilience in closing out games, emphasizing their contribution over multiple fixtures.

Patel also commended emerging pacer Ashok Sharma and seasoned bowler Prasidh Krishna for their significant impact on the field this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)