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Gujarat Titans Unfazed Amid Criticism: Confidence in Middle Order

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel addresses concerns over the team's middle order, praising players like Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan for their successful performances in recent matches. Patel also highlights budding talent Ashok Sharma and praises Prasidh Krishna's impressive bowling form, while remaining cautious of Mumbai Indians' potential comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:02 IST
Gujarat Titans Unfazed Amid Criticism: Confidence in Middle Order
Parthiv Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel dismissed concerns regarding the squad's middle order performance, emphasizing confidence ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.

Patel spotlighted players Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan for their resilience in closing out games, emphasizing their contribution over multiple fixtures.

Patel also commended emerging pacer Ashok Sharma and seasoned bowler Prasidh Krishna for their significant impact on the field this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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