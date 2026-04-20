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Global Markets Rattle Amid US-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Oil prices rose over 5% as tensions between Iran and the US led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil transport. Despite uncertainties, Asian markets climbed. The US seized an Iranian cargo ship, escalating tensions further, while US stocks reached record highs due to optimistic economic sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:24 IST
Global Markets Rattle Amid US-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge
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Oil prices surged over 5% on Monday, driven by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran that have effectively closed the key Strait of Hormuz. The blockade, following a policy reversal by Iran, has sparked concern over global oil supplies.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, Asian markets were buoyant. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 1% while South Korea's Kospi increased by 1.1%, and other major indexes in the region also saw similar gains.

Amidst these developments, US markets hit record highs. The S&P 500 soared to an all-time high, and the Dow Jones and Nasdaq both made significant gains, fueled by hopes of a peaceful resolution to the US-Iran conflict and strong earnings from large US corporations.

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