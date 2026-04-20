Global Markets Rattle Amid US-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Oil prices surged over 5% on Monday, driven by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran that have effectively closed the key Strait of Hormuz. The blockade, following a policy reversal by Iran, has sparked concern over global oil supplies.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, Asian markets were buoyant. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 1% while South Korea's Kospi increased by 1.1%, and other major indexes in the region also saw similar gains.

Amidst these developments, US markets hit record highs. The S&P 500 soared to an all-time high, and the Dow Jones and Nasdaq both made significant gains, fueled by hopes of a peaceful resolution to the US-Iran conflict and strong earnings from large US corporations.