Drone attack hits transport workshop at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russia says
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine was targeted by a massive drone attack, resulting in a fire and damage to buildings, but no reported casualties.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The transport workshop of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine came under a massive drone attack late on June 18 and overnight, with at least 14 strikes recorded, the Russian-installed management said on Friday.
A fire broke out in one section and buildings were damaged, but no casualties were reported, the management said, adding damage could not yet be fully assessed due to ongoing threat of further attacks.
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