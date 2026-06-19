Drone attack hits transport workshop at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russia says

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine was targeted by a massive drone attack, resulting in a fire and damage to buildings, but no reported casualties.

Reuters | The Transport Workshop Of The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant In Eastern Ukraine Came Under A Massive Drone Attack Late On June And Overnight | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:01 IST
Drone attack hits transport workshop at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russia says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The ​transport ‌workshop of ​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‌in eastern Ukraine came under a massive drone attack late ‌on June 18 ‌and overnight, with at least 14 strikes recorded, the ⁠Russian-installed ​management ⁠said on Friday.

A fire broke ⁠out in one section ​and buildings were damaged, but ⁠no casualties were reported, ⁠the ​management said, adding damage could not yet ⁠be fully assessed due ⁠to ⁠ongoing threat of further attacks.

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