Hezbollah lawmaker says Iran told group talks with US hinge on comprehensive ceasefire
Lebanese Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has called for the Lebanese government to reject direct talks with Israel until a comprehensive ceasefire is implemented.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that Iran had informed the group that talks with the United States could not continue without the implementation of a comprehensive ceasefire.
He called on the Lebanese government to reject any direct negotiations with Israel while Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, and said Washington bore responsibility for ensuring Israel halted its attacks and implemented the terms of the agreement.
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