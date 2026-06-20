World Bank Boosts Cambodia Health Training with $13M

The funding will support the Strengthening Pre-Service Education System for Health Professionals Project, increasing the total investment in the initiative to $34.5 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 11:47 IST
World Bank Boosts Cambodia Health Training with $13M
The new financing will support construction and renovation projects at key training institutions, including the Battambang Regional Training Center and the University of Health Sciences. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The World Bank has approved an additional $13 million in financing to help Cambodia improve the quality of healthcare by strengthening the education and training of future health professionals. The funding will support the Strengthening Pre-Service Education System for Health Professionals Project, increasing the total investment in the initiative to $34.5 million. The project is focused on preparing a more skilled and capable healthcare workforce by improving how doctors, nurses, and other health professionals are trained before entering the field.

Cambodia has expanded healthcare services in recent years, yet many communities still face challenges in accessing quality care. Officials believe that improving the education system for health workers is one of the most effective ways to address those gaps and build a stronger healthcare system for the future.

Shift Toward Practical Skills and Clinical Competence

A major goal of the project is to move away from traditional teaching methods that rely heavily on memorization and classroom-based instruction. Instead, the program promotes competency-based education, which places greater emphasis on practical skills, clinical decision-making, and hands-on experience.

Since its launch in 2020, the project has achieved several milestones. Eleven national competency-based curricula have been introduced, 85 per cent of health faculty members have received training, and modern skills laboratories and computer-based examination facilities have been established. The project has also standardised 50 clinical practice sites, helping ensure students receive more consistent and high-quality practical training.

These improvements are designed to narrow the gap between academic learning and real-world healthcare delivery, giving graduates the confidence and ability to meet the demands of modern medical practice.

Infrastructure Upgrades Planned Through 2029

The new financing will support construction and renovation projects at key training institutions, including the Battambang Regional Training Center and the University of Health Sciences. Facilities will be equipped with advanced simulation technology that allows students to practice medical procedures in realistic learning environments before treating patients. The funding will also accelerate the adoption of digital education systems, strengthen national training standards, and support competency-based exit examinations that assess whether graduates are ready for professional practice.

World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia Tania Meyer said a highly trained health workforce plays a crucial role in improving healthcare services across the country. She noted that strengthening professional education will help ensure better care for people living in both urban centres and remote communities.

The financing package includes an $11.5 million credit from the International Development Association and a $1.5 million grant from Germany's KfW development bank, alongside contributions from the Cambodian government. The Ministry of Health will continue to oversee implementation of the project, which has now been extended through mid-2029.

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