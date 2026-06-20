World Bank Approves $160M for Water Security in Chad

The World Bank has approved a $160 million grant to help Chad strengthen water security and improve resilience to climate change in some of the country's most vulnerable regions. The funding, provided through the International Development Association (IDA), will support the Water Security and Resilience Support Project in Chad (PASER). The initiative is designed to help communities facing growing environmental pressures, recurring climate shocks, and the challenges associated with large-scale population displacement.

Many parts of Chad are increasingly exposed to droughts, floods, and land degradation, placing pressure on water supplies, agriculture, and livelihoods. The project seeks to improve access to essential infrastructure and services while helping communities adapt to these changing conditions.

Supporting Communities Under Pressure

The new program comes at a time when competition over water and natural resources is contributing to tensions in several areas of the country. The situation has become even more complex with the arrival of more than 1.3 million Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad, creating additional demand for already limited resources.

According to World Bank officials, the project will support sustainable resource management while helping local communities strengthen their ability to cope with environmental and economic challenges. Investments will focus on improving living conditions in areas considered highly vulnerable to climate-related risks. The initiative also aims to address some of the deeper factors contributing to fragility, including unequal access to opportunities, regional disparities, and disputes linked to natural resources.

Focus on Resilience, Inclusion and Long-Term Stability

Half of the project's financing, amounting to $80 million, comes from the World Bank's Host Communities and Refugees Window, which supports countries hosting large refugee populations. The funding aligns with Chad's national development strategy, which seeks to move beyond emergency humanitarian responses and build longer-term resilience in affected regions.

Around one million people are expected to benefit from the project. More than half of those beneficiaries will come from refugee and host communities, while women are expected to account for just over 50 percent of participants. The project will be implemented in refugee-hosting provinces as well as the capital, N'Djamena, and other vulnerable localities across the country.

World Bank officials say the investment demonstrates how development programs can help reduce risks, strengthen social cohesion, and create more stable conditions in fragile environments. By improving access to water, supporting climate adaptation, and promoting inclusive development, the initiative aims to help communities build a more secure future despite the growing challenges posed by climate change and displacement.