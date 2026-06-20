IFC Backs Sify with $371M for AI-Ready Data Centres

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL) to support the development of advanced, AI-ready data centers in India, marking a significant investment in the country's fast-growing digital economy.

The financing package, worth the equivalent of $371 million, will help Sify build two next-generation data centers in Navi Mumbai and Chennai with a combined capacity of 103 megawatts. These facilities are specifically designed to handle the growing demands of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data-intensive digital services.

As businesses increasingly rely on AI-powered applications, digital payments, e-commerce platforms, and cloud-based systems, the need for high-performance data infrastructure has risen sharply. The new facilities are expected to strengthen India's digital backbone while creating employment opportunities and generating economic activity in surrounding communities.

Green Technology at the Heart of New Facilities

The upcoming data centers will be built according to Indian Green Building Council Platinum standards, placing a strong emphasis on sustainability alongside technological capability.

Unlike conventional facilities, the centers will incorporate advanced cooling technologies designed to reduce energy consumption. Renewable energy sources will also play a role in supporting operations, helping limit environmental impact as demand for computing power continues to grow.

Industry experts expect India's data center market to expand rapidly over the coming years. Rising internet usage, wider 5G adoption, growing cloud services, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence across industries are all contributing to higher demand for secure and reliable digital infrastructure.

IFC officials say investments in energy-efficient facilities are becoming increasingly important as data centers consume larger amounts of electricity. Building sustainable infrastructure today will help support long-term growth without placing unnecessary pressure on energy resources.

Growing Digital Economy Drives Demand

India now has more than one billion internet users and over one billion mobile broadband subscribers, making it one of the world's largest digital markets. Analysts project that 5G penetration could reach nearly three-quarters of the population by 2030, further accelerating demand for digital services.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is expected to become a major contributor to economic growth. Estimates suggest AI could add as much as $500 billion to India's economy by the end of the decade, increasing the need for data centers, cloud platforms, and supporting network infrastructure.

Under the agreement, IFC will provide a direct loan equivalent to $71 million while working to mobilize up to $300 million in additional financing to support Sify's expansion plans.

Officials from both organizations say the partnership goes beyond financing. The project is expected to strengthen India's digital ecosystem, attract private investment into critical infrastructure, support thousands of jobs across the value chain, and help build the technological foundation needed for the country's next phase of economic growth.

As India accelerates its adoption of AI and digital services, investments such as these are becoming increasingly important in ensuring that businesses, public services, and consumers have access to the infrastructure needed to support a modern, connected economy.