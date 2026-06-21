​British finance minister Rachel ​Reeves will be sacked ‌if Andy ​Burnham ousts Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Burnham won ‌a seat in parliament on Friday, paving the way for him to formally challenge the embattled Starmer, whose popularity has plummeted since ‌leading the centre-left Labour Party to a landslide election win ‌in 2024. Starmer on Friday said he would fight any challenge, though local media reported on Saturday he was now considering his options.

Burnham did not ⁠comment ​on Friday ⁠on whether he would launch a leadership challenge, but some of his allies ⁠have said Starmer should agree to step aside without a contest. The ​Times report said Burnham would replace Reeves after his advisers ⁠concluded she did not represent a sufficient change of direction. Reuters could ⁠not ​immediately verify the report.

Reeves was appointed finance minister after Labour's 2024 election win and, with tight government finances ⁠defining many of Starmer's policy choices, has been closely associated with some of ⁠his ⁠most divisive decisions, including an attempt to cut welfare spending and an increase to business taxes.