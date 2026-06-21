Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly expected to resign and set out a departure timetable, but a government source denies any immediate plans for his resignation.

Reuters | Britains Observer Newspaper Said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Was Expected To Resign On Monday And Set Out A Timetable For His Departure | Updated: 21-06-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 03:24 IST
Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Observer ​newspaper said British Prime ‌Minister Keir ​Starmer was expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his ‌departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.

The threat to Starmer's position, which has ‌been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when his ‌rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge. The Observer report said Starmer was discussing the matter with ⁠his ​wife at ⁠his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures ⁠expected a clear statement on his future as early as Monday.

However, a ​government source said Starmer remained focused on his job and ⁠pointed to previous statements he has made to that effect. The British leader said ⁠on ​Friday he would fight any challenge to his position and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting.

More than ⁠100 elected lawmakers in his party - roughly a quarter of all Labour ⁠representatives in ⁠the House of Commons - have publicly said they want Starmer to quit or set out a timetable for ‌his ‌exit.

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