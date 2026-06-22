Australia sells advanced radar technology to Canada in record $1.7 billion deal

Australia Said On Monday It Will Sell Advanced Radar Technology Capable Of Detecting Longrange Missiles To Canada Under A A Billion Billion Agreement

Australia said on Monday it ​will sell advanced radar technology ​capable of detecting long-range missiles ‌to Canada ​under a A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion) agreement, the country's largest-ever defence export deal. The agreement is Australia's first ‌overseas sale of the radar, known as Over-the-Horizon Radar technology, and will support Canada's surveillance of the Arctic region.

"Today's agreement marks a significant milestone in Australian defence ‌trade and lays the foundation for deeper and mutually beneficial defence industry ‌collaboration with Canada," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. Canada's Arctic region represents about 40% of its total landmass, though it is sparsely populated and has little infrastructure. Much ⁠of ​Russia's Arctic area, ⁠which is about a fifth of its landmass, faces Canada and the U.S. state of Alaska.

"Canada ⁠is reinforcing Arctic security through the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar project," said Stephen Fuhr, ​Canada's secretary of state for defence procurement. "This project is part of a ⁠broader effort to build an integrated Arctic surveillance and communications network that will strengthen Canada's ability ⁠to ​monitor, understand and respond to activity in the Arctic."

Australia's Jindalee Operational Radar Network can detect and track aircraft, ships and missiles up to ⁠3,000 km (1,864 miles) away. The deal to share the technology with Canada will create around ⁠300 jobs in ⁠Australia and is the first stage of a broader collaboration between the two countries on the radar, Australia said. ($1 = ‌1.4269 Australian ‌dollars)