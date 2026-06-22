China targets US rare earth and other firms with export controls

China ​has added what it ​said were 10 U.S. ‌entities linked ​to the U.S. military on its export control list in retaliation for Washington placing ‌a number of Chinese firms on its list this month.

Aveox, a specialised motor manufacturer for mission-critical applications, as well as rare earth producers ‌MP Materials and USA Rare Earth were among companies placed on ‌the list, which prohibits Chinese exporters from selling dual-use items to them. The measures are a response to the "U.S. government's malicious practice" and were taken to ⁠safeguard national security ​and interests, ⁠as well as to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, China's Commerce Ministry said ⁠in a statement on Monday.

Any ongoing export activities with those companies ​should be stopped immediately, it said. In a separate notice, China's ⁠finance ministry said it has also decided to take measures against 46 U.S. ⁠companies. ​Chinese buyers are now barred from procuring any products manufactured by them, though U.S.-funded enterprises operating in China can still do ⁠so.

Two weeks ago, the United States added Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet ⁠search provider ⁠Baidu , and automakers BYD and NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military.