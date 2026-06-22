The Us Military On Sunday Said It Struck A Vessel In The Caribbean

​The U.S. military ‌on Sunday ​said it struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, ‌alleging that the vessel was operated by "designated terrorist organizations" that it did not identify.

The U.S. Southern Command said no U.S. ‌military forces were harmed in the operation. It ‌described those killed as "male narco-terrorists," without elaborating. This is the latest such attack condemned by rights groups as "extrajudicial killings" and which the ⁠Trump ​administration has said ⁠are aimed at "narco-terrorists."

There were six male survivors following the action, ⁠the U.S. Southern Command said, adding that it had notified ​the U.S. Coast Guard for the search and rescue ⁠of those survivors. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking ⁠routes ​in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the military said in a post on X.

The ⁠use of the military to attack suspected drug vessels represents a ⁠stark ⁠departure from how the U.S. has historically dealt with such vessels.