Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region
Ukraine's military has reportedly struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, causing heavy smoke and damage.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's military has struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Monday.
Heavy smoke was observed at the site and the extent of damage was being assessed, it added.
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