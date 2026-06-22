Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region

Ukraines Military Has Struck Russias Dubna Satellite Communications Centre In The Moscow Region

​Ukraine's ‌military has ​struck ‌Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in ‌the Moscow region, ‌the Ukrainian military's General ⁠Staff ​said ⁠on Monday.

Heavy smoke ⁠was observed ​at the site ⁠and the ⁠extent ​of damage was being ⁠assessed, it ⁠added.