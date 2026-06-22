China stocks rise on higher risk appetite; Hong Kong falls as traders brace for new stocks

Chinese stocks rose on Monday due to signs of an earnings recovery, while Hong Kong shares fell as traders anticipated higher US interest rates and a surge in shares from lock-up periods.

Reuters | Chinese Stocks Rose On Monday Amid Signs Of An Earnings Recovery And Rising Risk Appetite | Updated: 22-06-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 10:35 IST
China stocks rise on higher risk appetite; Hong Kong falls as traders brace for new stocks
Jack Ma
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks rose on Monday amid signs of ​an earnings recovery and rising risk ​appetite, but Hong Kong shares fell ‌as traders ​braced for higher U.S. rates and a flood of shares coming out of lock-up periods.

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