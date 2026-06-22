China stocks rise on higher risk appetite; Hong Kong falls as traders brace for new stocks
Chinese stocks rose on Monday due to signs of an earnings recovery, while Hong Kong shares fell as traders anticipated higher US interest rates and a surge in shares from lock-up periods.
- Country:
- China
Chinese stocks rose on Monday amid signs of an earnings recovery and rising risk appetite, but Hong Kong shares fell as traders braced for higher U.S. rates and a flood of shares coming out of lock-up periods.