UK to invest $66 million in critical minerals to reduce import reliance

Britain will invest £50 million to boost domestic production of critical minerals, reducing reliance on global supply chains and strengthening economic resilience through extraction, processing, and recycling projects.

Reuters | Britain Will Invest Million Million To Boost Domestic Production Of Critical Minerals | Updated: 22-06-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 04:31 IST
UK to invest $66 million in critical minerals to reduce import reliance
  • Country:
  • Britain

Britain will invest £50 million ($66 million) ​to boost domestic production of ​critical minerals, the government said on ‌Monday, ​as it seeks to reduce reliance on concentrated global supply chains and strengthen economic resilience. The funding will support ‌projects across extraction, processing and recycling, aimed at securing materials used in products ranging from smartphones and fridges to electric vehicle batteries.

The move builds on more than £200 million already ‌committed to the sector. Industry minister Chris McDonald was set to launch the programme during ‌a visit to a hub for industrial research in northeast England, where companies are developing technologies for metal recovery and processing.

Britain is stepping up efforts to secure supplies of critical minerals as ⁠demand ​rises and China ⁠retains a dominant position, accounting for about 70% of rare earth mining and 90% of refining. "Critical minerals ⁠are vital for our national security," McDonald said.

Recent progress includes the opening of Britain's first commercial ​rare earth magnet plant in 25 years, operated by Mkango Resources' HyProMag ⁠unit in Birmingham, which uses recycled materials to produce magnets for electric motors and other technologies. Britain has ⁠also ​sought to diversify access through partnerships with allies including the United States and South Korea, focusing on collaboration in supply chains, processing capacity and investment flows.

The ⁠new funding will be split across three pillars, including £20 million for a rare earth ⁠magnet hub, £25 million for ⁠an accelerator programme to help scale projects, and up to £5 million for a platform to aggregate industry demand and unlock ‌private ‌investment. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

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