Elan Group Celebrates International Yoga Day With Bollywood Sensation Elnaaz Norouzi Through Soulset at Elan Miracle Mall

BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22: What began with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to dedicate a day to yoga at the United Nations in 2014 has since evolved into a globally observed occasion celebrating the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga. Celebrated annually on June 21, International Yoga Day serves as a reminder of yoga's enduring role in promoting physical health, mental clarity and inner balance. To mark the occasion, Elan Group hosted its signature wellness and lifestyle initiative, Soulset, at Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Gurugram. Participants joined the sunrise-to-sunset celebration, which featured a high-energy yoga session led by Bollywood sensation Elnaaz Norouzi, alongside live music, healthy food experiences and wellness pop-ups.

Set within the open-air premises of Elan Miracle, Soulset transformed the destination into an immersive wellness arena dedicated to health, mindfulness and community engagement. Beginning early in the morning, participants engaged in a series of curated experiences designed around movement, mindfulness and social connection. The day reflected the growing appeal of wellness-led gatherings that encourage individuals to prioritise balance and healthier living. The event was managed by Souldout and supported by sponsors across various categories, including Wiselife (Wellness Partner), Vault By Virat Kohli (Fitness Partner), Sirona (Hygiene Partner), Whole The Truth (Healthy Snacking Partner), Fast&Up (Energy Partner), Red FM 93.5 (Radio Partner), Whatr (Hydration Partner), Explurger (Social Media Partner), NUE (Athleisure Partner) and Agnishila (Recovery Partner).

Speaking at the event, Ms. Elnaaz Norouzi said, "In today's fast-paced world, finding time to focus on personal well-being has become more important than ever. That is why days like International Yoga Day remain so relevant. What I appreciated about Soulset was that it gave people an opportunity to pause, step outdoors and enjoy a few hours centred around health, movement and shared experiences. Elan Miracle offered the perfect setting for that and it was great to see so many people come together and embrace the occasion with such enthusiasm." Sharing her thoughts on the event, Ms. Vidhi Attri, Head - Marketing, Elan Group, said, "International Yoga Day celebrates a practice that continues to inspire millions across the world to lead healthier and more balanced lives. At Elan Group, we felt it was important to mark the occasion in a way that brings people together and encourages collective participation in wellness-focused activities. Soulset was envisioned as an experience that combines movement, mindfulness and community engagement and we are delighted by the response it has received."

The initiative reflected Elan Group's continued focus on curating meaningful community experiences that bring together wellness, lifestyle and engagement in thoughtfully designed spaces. Located in the rapidly growing Sector 84 micro-market of New Gurugram, Elan Miracle Mall has emerged as a prominent high-street retail and lifestyle destination along the Dwarka Expressway corridor. Positioned with direct connectivity to Dwarka Expressway and NH-48, the destination benefits from strong access to Delhi, IGI Airport, Manesar and key residential sectors across New Gurugram. Elan Miracle features a high-impact mix of retail, dining and entertainment experiences that continue to attract a steady urban audience from across the region. Visitors can explore top brands like Zudio, McDonald's, Haldiram's, Puma, Fabindia, The Souled Store, Nykaa On Trend, SUGAR Cosmetics, Hidesign, BlueStone, GIVA, Domino's, Barista, California Burrito, Anytime Fitness, INTUNE, HomeStop, Levi's, Bata, Chaayos, PVR Cinemas and many more.

Surrounded by a dense residential catchment and situated within one of Gurugram's fastest-evolving infrastructure corridors, Elan Miracle has steadily grown into a vibrant social and lifestyle hub in the city. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)