Jorge Martin Dominates British GP Sprint

Jorge Martin led the British Grand Prix sprint from start to finish, extending his MotoGP championship lead. Trackhouse's Ai Ogura and teammate Marco Bezzecchi secured podium finishes. Ducati's Marc Marquez faced challenges, dropping to ninth by the end of the race due to tyre wear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 21:08 IST
Jorge Martin Dominates British GP Sprint
Jorge Martin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aprilia's Jorge Martin delivered a dominating performance at the British Grand Prix sprint, clinching victory from start to finish and bolstering his MotoGP championship lead. The race, held at Silverstone, saw the Italian manufacturer secure a full podium.

Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura took second place, while Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi secured third in the 10-lap sprint event. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez of Ducati faced setbacks, starting from sixth and ultimately finishing in ninth place.

The triumph pushed Martin's points tally to 220, leaving Ogura trailing by 17 points. Marquez grappled with tyre issues towards the race's end, managing to secure the final point as the pursuing pack closed in.

TRENDING

1
Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

United States
2
Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutions

Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutio...

Bangladesh
3
Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Ukraine
4
New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Security Crackdown

New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Se...

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026