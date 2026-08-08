Jorge Martin Dominates British GP Sprint

Aprilia's Jorge Martin delivered a dominating performance at the British Grand Prix sprint, clinching victory from start to finish and bolstering his MotoGP championship lead. The race, held at Silverstone, saw the Italian manufacturer secure a full podium.

Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura took second place, while Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi secured third in the 10-lap sprint event. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez of Ducati faced setbacks, starting from sixth and ultimately finishing in ninth place.

The triumph pushed Martin's points tally to 220, leaving Ogura trailing by 17 points. Marquez grappled with tyre issues towards the race's end, managing to secure the final point as the pursuing pack closed in.